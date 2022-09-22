Capricorn Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,164,596 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,164,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,140,000. QuantumScape makes up about 35.5% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned 3.53% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

