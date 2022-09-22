Capricorn Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,616,879 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,616,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,039,000. Navitas Semiconductor comprises about 9.8% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

About Navitas Semiconductor

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 16.19. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.