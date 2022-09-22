Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($137.76) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFX. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.7 %

ETR AFX traded up €0.80 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €112.90 ($115.20). 76,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($206.12). The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

