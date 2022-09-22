Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $197.64 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

