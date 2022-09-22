Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $197.64 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

