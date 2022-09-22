Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 2.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSL traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.64 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

