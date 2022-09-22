Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,358 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $8.58.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

