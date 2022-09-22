Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 65.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

