Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,877. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

