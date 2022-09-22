Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.67. 5,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 146,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $526,462 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

