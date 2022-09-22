Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 19.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.20. 8,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,028. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.