Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 price target on the stock.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:CETEF opened at 0.51 on Thursday.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.