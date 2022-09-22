CBC.network (CBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

