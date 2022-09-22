Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 19.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 156,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.50. 119,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,080. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.