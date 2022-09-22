Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biotricity stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,156. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Biotricity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

BTCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Biotricity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

