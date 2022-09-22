Celer Network Market Capitalization Reaches $157.00 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $157.00 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

