Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.
Cellebrite DI Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of $778.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.
Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.