Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The company has a market cap of $778.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

