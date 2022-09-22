Celo Reaches Market Cap of $799.80 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $799.80 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

