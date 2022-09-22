Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 5.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $220,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $18.88 on Thursday, hitting $334.15. 107,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,329. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.79 and a 52 week high of $762.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.