Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAKE traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
