Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE CHS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.