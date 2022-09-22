Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chico’s FAS Price Performance
NYSE CHS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.