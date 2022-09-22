Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.26

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 219752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.56.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.