Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 278082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

