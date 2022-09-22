Chromia Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $85.53 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.02 or 1.00007970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005902 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065208 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001953 BTC.

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

