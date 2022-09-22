Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,250 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,592,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

