Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 56,561 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

