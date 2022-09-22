ClassZZ (CZZ) Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ClassZZ has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClassZZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClassZZ Coin Profile

ClassZZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

