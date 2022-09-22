Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NYSE CWEN opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

