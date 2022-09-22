Clime Investment Management Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CIW)

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Clime Investment Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
Clime Investment Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.