Clime Investment Management Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CIW)

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Clime Investment Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.