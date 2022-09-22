CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 14,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,171. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.