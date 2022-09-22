CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Market Cap of $32.53 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $32.53 million and $492,396.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.