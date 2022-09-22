Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 1.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$144.70 and last traded at C$145.80. 88,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 83,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.11.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

