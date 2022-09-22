Combo Trading Up 114.8% Over Last Week (COMB)

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Combo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Combo has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Combo has traded up 114.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Combo Profile

Combo launched on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#.

Buying and Selling Combo

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

