Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $98,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

