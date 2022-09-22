Comparing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 360.65%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.55 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.21 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.35 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.92

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats a.k.a. Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

