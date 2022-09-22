Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,233. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

