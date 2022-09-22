Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,338 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 4.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 11.80% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $7,261,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

