Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 534,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 149,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 171,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,908. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

