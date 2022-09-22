Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

