Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $282,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3,714.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

BATS ESML traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 156,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

