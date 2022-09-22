COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

