COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 237 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.