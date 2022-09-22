Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.04

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.04 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.04). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 73,269 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.05. The company has a market cap of £61.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.11.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

