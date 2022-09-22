Contrasting Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitcoin Group and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 2 0 5 0 2.43

Absci has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.77%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 63.13 -$100.96 million ($1.26) -2.58

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Absci -2,223.07% -29.31% -25.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Absci beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

