Contrasting Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.45 $403.84 million $4.27 19.04 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

83.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 7.73% 12.61% 3.18% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.