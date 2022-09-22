Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $90.98. 2,374,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,126. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

