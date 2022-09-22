Cordasco Financial Network Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,495,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,717,680. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

