Cordasco Financial Network Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 176,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

KEY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,434,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,777,235. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

