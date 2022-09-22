Cordasco Financial Network Has $891,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,249. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.