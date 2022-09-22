Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,626,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,701. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38.

