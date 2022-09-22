Cordasco Financial Network Invests $84,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 1.77 on Thursday, hitting 33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 34.84 and its 200-day moving average is 34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.