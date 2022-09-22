Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 15,877,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

